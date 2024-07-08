Syscoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $78.04 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $78.04 million and $1.46 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0987 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Syscoin alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.59 or 0.00583681 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00039918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00064045 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 790,738,743 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.