Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives $173.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,527,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,548 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,061,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,722,410,000 after acquiring an additional 704,804 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,287,000 after acquiring an additional 442,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,443,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,958,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,279 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,804,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,068,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock opened at $183.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.77. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $185.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

