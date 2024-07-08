Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Up 5.3%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.56 and last traded at $42.55. 354,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,709,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.42.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TNDM

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.38.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 493,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,460,000 after acquiring an additional 298,880 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 266,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 475,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 114,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,031,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,949,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.