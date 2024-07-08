TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,518,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,908 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.70% of TD SYNNEX worth $172,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $79,506,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 733,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TD SYNNEX Stock Performance
SNX traded up $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.73. 485,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $133.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.
TD SYNNEX Company Profile
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
