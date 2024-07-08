Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 604,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after buying an additional 80,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after buying an additional 1,855,480 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,960,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 400.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 112,421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 89,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC opened at $9.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $132,115.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,228.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $132,115.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,228.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $73,513.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,339.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,592 shares of company stock valued at $397,064. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

