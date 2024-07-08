Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.46 and last traded at $32.16. Approximately 27,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,770,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

Tempus AI Price Performance

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

