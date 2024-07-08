Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TBNK. Piper Sandler raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $69.05 million, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 33,495 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

