Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 0.1%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $244.57 and last traded at $251.16. 38,178,875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 97,062,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.71.

Tesla Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $806.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

