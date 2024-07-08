Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.7 %

TTEK opened at $202.22 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $143.35 and a one year high of $221.40. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.08.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.60.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

