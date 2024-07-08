TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TFI International were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get TFI International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 793.1% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after purchasing an additional 161,094 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter valued at $42,583,000. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd lifted its position in TFI International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.53.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFII opened at $146.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.91 and a twelve month high of $162.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

TFI International Company Profile

(Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.