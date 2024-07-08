The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.26

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.26 and last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 4996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BWIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $380.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $4,262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

