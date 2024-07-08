The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX opened at $133.22 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

