The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Sets New 52-Week High at $474.03

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $474.03 and last traded at $473.08, with a volume of 216978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $464.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,319,470,000 after buying an additional 338,181 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,128,693,000 after purchasing an additional 152,474 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,195,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,004,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,953,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,910,897,000 after buying an additional 274,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,895,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,044,980,000 after purchasing an additional 141,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

