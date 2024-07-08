The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,276 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.86% of J. M. Smucker worth $114,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendel Money Management increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 18,213 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.13. The stock had a trading volume of 366,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.75. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $153.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.64.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

