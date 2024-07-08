The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.4 %

KHC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.22. The stock had a trading volume of 876,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,904,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

