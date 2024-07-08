The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,580,659 shares of company stock worth $40,303,918 and have sold 282,072 shares worth $17,749,275. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 548.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

