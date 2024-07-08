The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Slocum Gordon & Co LLP

Slocum Gordon & Co LLP decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 6.9% of Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $992,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532,807. The stock has a market cap of $392.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Argus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

