The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Timken alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 0.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 206,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Timken by 2.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Timken by 55.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 68.4% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TKR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Timken in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

Timken Trading Down 1.4 %

Timken stock opened at $78.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,590,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,006 shares of company stock worth $5,269,636. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.