The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 53.8% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.44. 87,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.39.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.12.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

