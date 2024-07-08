Theratechnologies (THTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.25 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Theratechnologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

THTX stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $3.92.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.