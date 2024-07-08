Thor Energy (LON:THR) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR – Get Free Report) were up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Approximately 907,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 416,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.86 ($0.01).

Thor Energy Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.83 million, a P/E ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

About Thor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Thor Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for uranium, vanadium, copper, tungsten, molybdenum, gold, lithium, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Wedding Bell and the Radium Mountain Projects, located in Colorado and comprise of 199 mineral claims; and the Vanadium King project, located in south-east Utah and comprises of 100 mineral claims.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.