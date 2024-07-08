TMX Group (TSE:X) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.00

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$39.00 and last traded at C$38.48, with a volume of 15027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$38.15.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on X. Scotiabank increased their price target on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMX Group

TMX Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$338.61 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. Research analysts anticipate that TMX Group Limited will post 1.6098304 EPS for the current year.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at TMX Group

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. In related news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.