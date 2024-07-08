TNC Coin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.66 Million (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $23.90 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded up 71.2% against the dollar.

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.00028351 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $23.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TNC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

