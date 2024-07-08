Tobam Acquires 630 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ASND traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.37. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.72 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 152.68% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASND. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

