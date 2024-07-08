Tobam Buys 2,488 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Tobam increased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,489,000 after acquiring an additional 44,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NTRS stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.59. The stock had a trading volume of 26,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,442. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $89.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.14.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.