Tobam Buys 705 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,703,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,439,000 after purchasing an additional 100,702 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 26.0% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 34,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 270,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 10.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,048,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 96,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Primo Water by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRMW shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 44,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,948. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $25.60.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

