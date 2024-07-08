Tobam Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWK. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $130.04. 16,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,643. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $151.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.84 and a 200-day moving average of $125.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

