Tobam Has $619,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tobam lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,522. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.55 and its 200-day moving average is $147.60. The company has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.90 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

