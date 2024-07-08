Tobam Lowers Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Tobam lowered its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,855,000 after purchasing an additional 782,962 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $125,686,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $48,865,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,441,000 after buying an additional 180,202 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 618,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,102,000 after acquiring an additional 148,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.81.
Insider Activity
In other Paycom Software news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,351.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,487 shares of company stock worth $5,103,253 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Paycom Software Price Performance
Paycom Software stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.06. The company had a trading volume of 32,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,413. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.69 and a 1 year high of $374.04.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Paycom Software Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.
Paycom Software Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
