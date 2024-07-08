Tobam Lowers Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Tobam lowered its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,855,000 after purchasing an additional 782,962 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $125,686,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $48,865,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,441,000 after buying an additional 180,202 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 618,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,102,000 after acquiring an additional 148,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.81.

Insider Activity

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,351.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,487 shares of company stock worth $5,103,253 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Paycom Software stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.06. The company had a trading volume of 32,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,413. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.69 and a 1 year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.