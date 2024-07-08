Tobam Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tobam boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $91.78. The stock had a trading volume of 63,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,366. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.91. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,549.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,099 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,103 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on EW shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

