Tobam Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Tobam raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,920,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,541,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,931,000 after buying an additional 227,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $506,526,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,083,000 after buying an additional 771,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,522,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,951,000 after acquiring an additional 369,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

NYSE O traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.05. 236,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,271,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.95. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

