Tobam Reduces Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Tobam cut its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,331,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $22,890,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2,178.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 234,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,050,000 after purchasing an additional 224,192 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $10,280,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $5,846,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,517 shares of company stock worth $813,092. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.78. 39,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $75.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Stories

