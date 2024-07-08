Tobam Reduces Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Prologis were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 116.8% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 827,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after acquiring an additional 30,087 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Prologis by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.88. 57,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,003. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.06. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

