Tobam Sells 7,592 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Tobam cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,592 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,194,000 after purchasing an additional 988,864 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,211,000 after buying an additional 2,121,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $127,337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,638,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,479,000 after acquiring an additional 153,968 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.1 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.91. The company had a trading volume of 34,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,105. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

See Also

