Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $1,199,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $41.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

