Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $5,594,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 304,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,654,000 after acquiring an additional 33,382 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 673,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,975,000 after acquiring an additional 33,795 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 301,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 76,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUI. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.27.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $119.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $141.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 324.14%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

