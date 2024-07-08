Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,208 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 175,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,873,000 after purchasing an additional 87,482 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 60,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.07. The company has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

