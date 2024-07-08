Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOL. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 121.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 61.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 134.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $109.16 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $135.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,670 shares of company stock worth $2,586,315. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.