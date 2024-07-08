Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives C$27.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Topaz Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TPZ opened at C$24.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43. The firm has a market cap of C$3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.41. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.03 and a 12-month high of C$24.97.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.00 million. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 earnings per share for the current year.

Topaz Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

