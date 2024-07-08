Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Down to $7.92

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $7.76. Torrid shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 23,287 shares trading hands.

CURV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $786.80 million, a PE ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 2.04.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Torrid had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $279.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Torrid by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 166,841 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

