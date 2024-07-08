Traders Buy High Volume of POET Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:POET)

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 12,470 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,684% compared to the typical volume of 699 call options.

NASDAQ:POET traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.45. 2,129,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.29. POET Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that POET Technologies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

