Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.58.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TVTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TVTX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $600.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.46 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.06% and a negative net margin of 87.94%. Travere Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.