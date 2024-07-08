Trevian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.0% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Flagstone Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 6,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 6,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $226.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $226.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.18.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $10,188,879.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378,155.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $10,188,879.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at $84,378,155.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,355 shares of company stock worth $34,771,329. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

