Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.39

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday. The stock traded as high as $82.39 and last traded at $82.39, with a volume of 1272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.51.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $101.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,137,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,997,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,137,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,997,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $579,939.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,069. 6.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth about $720,000. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 95.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

See Also

