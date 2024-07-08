True Vision MN LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

True Vision MN LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 458,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,197,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,551,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 74,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,273,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,022,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,325,000 after buying an additional 50,309 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.66.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $190.60 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $190.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

