Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,712,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 834,048 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.20% of Truist Financial worth $105,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,141,000 after acquiring an additional 365,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after buying an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,568,000 after buying an additional 39,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,395,000 after buying an additional 883,416 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $307,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,556,446. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. HSBC upped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

