Truist Financial Trims Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Target Price to $31.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s current price.

CADE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Cadence Bank stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.05. The company had a trading volume of 78,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,508. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $437.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at about $5,177,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at about $3,765,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 35.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,258,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after buying an additional 331,097 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,827,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,110,000 after buying an additional 1,063,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 51.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 142,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 48,369 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

