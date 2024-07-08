U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after buying an additional 2,598,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $827,370,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,129,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,363,000 after buying an additional 751,865 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,207,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,570,000 after buying an additional 265,734 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.84.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $39.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

