U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 74,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,305,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

