Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $32.84 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $32.84 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultra has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,828.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.66 or 0.00579739 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00040311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064035 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010726 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.0818909 USD and is down -8.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $959,531.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

